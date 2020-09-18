In the early morning hours of Friday, September 18, a Denham Springs mother received news that no parent ever wants to hear.
Ashley Roberson, Remy Hidalgo's mother, posted on Facebook that her son and beloved community member had passed away.
Remy, a Denham Springs football player, suffered a heat stroke at practice on Tuesday, September 15. A Facebook post from the Families For High School Athletics & Extracurricular Activities said Hidalgo had a '106 temperature, unconscious etc. Doctors fully believe Remy had a heat stoke.'
Remy was taken to a local emergency room, where he was eventually stabilized and moved to Children's Hospital in New Orleans. He was placed on an ECMO machine to give his body time to rest and recirculate blood.
After that, a community call went out to donate blood for Remy.
The community held a candlelight vigil for Remy Wednesday evening at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Not only did the Denham Springs community come together for the packed event, but players and parents from Walker, Watson, Central, and Zachary made the trip to honor the young man.
During the vigil, Remy was described as a 'teddy bear' and someone that no one, ever, had anything negative to say about. Pastors from around the area asked the community to lift him up in prayer so that he would "sit up, then stand and leave."
But in the early morning hours Friday, Remy passed.
"Today officially marks the most impossible day in my life," Roberson said on Facebook. "How will I get through life with out you? The love of my life. My baby boy! You could not have been more perfect if you tried. You were loved more than you will ever know. You were the best son, brother, grandson, and friend. I wish I could take your place I don’t want to hear you are in a better place !! You are supposed to be with me. You still had too many things to finish and accomplish. I am mad right now!! Very mad!!!!! This is not fair I just want you back.
"I love you more than a human could love another human. I love you to heaven and back my sweet angel."
Livingston Parish Public Schools released a statement regarding Hidalgo's passing.
"Everyone is very saddened by this news. We all were praying and hoping for his recovery," the statement said.
The school system said counselors will be available Friday and 'in the coming days' for students and faculty.
"We ask for prayers today for his family and this community as we struggle with the loss of such a special young man," the statement said.
Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine issued a statement saying, in part: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hidalgo family and friends, the Denham Springs community, and all student-athletes affected by this tragic loss."
