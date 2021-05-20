This combination of undated images provide by Wendy's show the fast food company's original logo, left, and new logo, right. For the first time since 1983, the Dublin, Ohio-based fast food company announced it is updating its logo on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2012. In a move intended to signal its ongoing transformation into a higher-end hamburger chain, instead of the boxy, old-fashioned lettering against a red-and-yellow backdrop, the pared down new look features the chain’s name in a casual red font against a clean white backdrop. (AP Photo/Wendy's)