There are still reminders of the Great Flood of 2016 scattered around Denham Springs, especially in the commercial sector.
But several of those reminders will soon be receiving a new lease on life.
Mayor Gerard Landry sat down with the News last week to discuss upcoming developments in the Denham Springs commercial sector, of which there are many. Each month, permit director Rick Foster provides the city's council with a report of upcoming commercial construction and development, which provides an update on where projects are in the city's permitting process.
But, according to the mayor, nothing stuck out to him more than the return of fast food restaurant Wendy's - which has set fallow since the flood, causing problems for other local businesses and the Denham Springs Police Department.
Landry said he believes construction and renovations for the property will begin in the coming months, as the company is still in the early stages of permitting.
Across the street, a resale retailer called Purple Cow will take the northernmost anchor of the big-box retail center behind Cane's, with Rent-A-Center taking the southernmost space. Landry added that, while COVID-19 caused Stage to go out-of-business, it's his understanding that the landlord for the properties is currently in conversations with a replacement tenant.
Further north on Range Avenue, DEMCO has nearly finished their building. The older commercial space was demolished after the flood for a smaller structure that will, according to Landry, only hold DEMCO personnel and offices. Previously, the building had also served as a business incubator - however, after the flood, those activities were moved into the strip building in the back.
Landry also noted that the lane on the south side of the DEMCO property was still a target as a 'Cook Road Extension' into Denham Springs, with a light at Range Avenue. It's a goal, Landry explained, but still far away.
Continuing north on Range, the old Heroman's Florist location has received an offer, sold, and eventually will become a tire shop.
On the north side of Denham Springs, fill dirt and piping has been placed for the new Carter's Grocery located at the corner of Cockerham and Hatchell Lane. The retail store hopes that their newest location, weather depending, will be open by first quarter 2022.
Finally, the pavilion where Denham Springs city hall once stood is complete, and Landry said the city will begin offering the ability to rent the pavilion out for events, but he also hopes individuals will start using it just as a place to sit.
