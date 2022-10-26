A Denham Springs woman died after a pick-up truck, driven by a suspected drunk driver, struck her as she walked along Interstate-10 in St. Martin Parish, according to authorities.
The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Ben Latiolais, of Arnaudville, was arrested after “a breath sample… indicated intoxication,” Louisiana State Police said.
Ryelee A. Georgeson, 20, was identified as the victim.
In a statement, LSP spokesperson Thomas Gossen said troopers responded to a “stalled” vehicle in the middle eastbound lane of I-10, west of Breaux Bridge near mile marker 108, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“Shortly after arrival, the responding trooper learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle,” Gossen said.
Investigators said a 2019 Ram, driven by Latiolais, struck Georgeson and then came to a stop on the inside shoulder. Georgeson was found on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes near the fog line, investigators said.
After the accident, Georgeson was taken to a local hospital “in critical condition” before ultimately succumbing to her injuries later in the day. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and results are pending.
Investigators said Latiolais, who was restrained and not injured, submitted a breath sample “that indicated intoxication.” Latiolais was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI, first offense.
The crash remains under investigation.
