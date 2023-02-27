A Denham Springs woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-12 near Livingston, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 on I-12 eastbound near LA Highway 63, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said in a statement.
According to Reed, Maria Alonso, 69, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala east on I-12 at the same time a 2009 Dodge Challenger was driving the same direction.
For unknown reasons, Alonso parked her vehicle on the interstate in the left travel lane and entered the passenger front seat. The Challenger then struck the rear of the Impala, Reed said.
Alonso was not restrained at the time of the crash and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Reed said. The driver of the Challenger was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both occupants and will be submitted for analysis.
