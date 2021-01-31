A Denham Springs woman was arrested on more than 140 combined charges of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Madyson Daenen, 34, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Jan. 18 on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal, according to booking records.
Her bond was set at just over $13.6 million.
In a statement released Sunday night, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives “were alerted to a case surrounding the possible possession of pornography involving juveniles.” Detectives then interviewed Daenen and seized electronic devices before she was ultimately placed under arrest.
“While this investigation is still ongoing, detectives did uncover evidence which led to [Daenen's] recent arrest on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals,” Ard said in a statement.
Daenen was still in the Livingston Parish Detention Center as of Sunday night.
This case remains under investigation, Ard said.
