A Denham Springs woman who played a role in a motel killing earlier this year has been captured in Kentucky, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack has confirmed.
Andrea Bundren, 19, was captured by Allen County authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to online booking records. According to a spokesperson from the Denham Springs Police Department, Bundren had an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Womack said his office is waiting to see if Bundren will waive extradition or if he’ll have to get a governor’s warrant to bring her back to Louisiana.
The Citizen-Times, the official newspaper in Allen County, was the first to report the arrest. Bundren reportedly was saying with relatives in the area at the time of her arrest, which came without incident.
The case Bundren is allegedly involved in goes back to May 14, when Denham Springs police officers found a body with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Carom Inn, located on Home Depot Drive.
Once at the scene, officers discovered the deceased victim, later identified as 36-year-old Mark A. Melancon, had suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to the back.
Authorities later identified Evan L. Cloninger, now 31, as the alleged shooter. In a statement at the time, detectives said “a physical altercation had ensued” at the Carom Inn between several subjects “when Cloninger produced a handgun and fired at least two rounds at Melancon, striking him in the back.”
Cloninger fled the area on foot before he was ultimately captured by authorities in southwest Louisiana. He booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on May 23 on one charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities could not comment on Bundren’s involvement with the crime at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
