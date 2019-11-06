Dennis Perkins is on the move.

According to Ken Pastorick, communications director for the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sheriff Jason Ard contacted the DOC and Elayn Hunt to hold Perkins until his trial on Dec. 19. Pastorick said that that these types of requests don't "happen often" but aren't "unheard of."

Elayn Hunt is currently holding Dakota Theriot, who murdered his family and girlfriend's family before fleeing to Virginia earlier this year.

Due to Perkins' history as a law enforcement officer, as well as "crimes against children," the move was 'cautionary' in nature, Pastorick said.

Hunt has individual cells that will house Perkins in the mean time. The DOC currently utilizes the Livingston Parish Detention Center for certain inmates and pays the parish accordingly. Housing Perkins at the Hunt facility will act as a credit on that ledger.

"There will be no cost for the citizens of Livingston, outside of any surprise medical expenses," Pastorick said.

Perkins was arrested by Sabine Parish deputies on Oct. 22 before being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center the next day. He faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of obscenity, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Perkins was arrested with his wife, Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, as the result of a criminal probe led by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins is taking a different path through court as opposed to his wife, Cynthia. She will appear before Judge Brenda Ricks on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. and was alone when appearing before Judge Charlotte Foster for her 313 hearing, which determines a bond set for offenders who are arrested for an act of domestic violence.

Dennis, on the other hand, will not appear in court until the aforementioned Dec. 19 date, with Judge Robert Morrison. His lawyer requested the later date to match his schedule with the judge's.

The delay was due to judge schedules rotating through the district, which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa.