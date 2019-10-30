LIVINGSTON -- Years after sending criminals to the courtroom, Dennis Perkins found himself standing before a judge.

Perkins, the former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s lieutenant who has been charged with a slew of crimes against children, made his first court appearance Wednesday, when he agreed to be held without bond as his defense prepares its case.

Perkins, 44, of Denham Springs, appeared before 21st Judicial Court Judge Charlotte Foster for his 313 hearing, also known as a “Gwen’s Law” hearing. The hearing is meant to determine whether the defendant should be held without bond due to him or her being a potential threat if released.

Walking into the courtroom at 10 a.m., Perkins arrived in an orange jumpsuit with cuffs on his wrists and ankles. He mostly remained silent as his lawyer, J. David Bourland, spoke to Judge Foster.

Bourland, a high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney, asked that evidence be held until his client’s next hearing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 before Judge Robert Morrison. As part of the postponement, Perkins signed a protective order that forbids him from contacting anyone associated with the case.

Bourland spoke to members of the media following his client’s court appearance and denied all allegations against Perkins, saying “we do not want to respond to innuendos and accusations without foundation.”

“I think we’ll find out in time what the truth really is, and we intend to do that in a proper form, in a courtroom,” Bourland said.

Bourland declined to give specific answers regarding accusations against Perkins, but said his client is entitled to “all of his constitutional rights.”

“He is an innocent man,” Bourland said, “and we will show that in time, in a proper form, and not try this case by media, hysteria, or drama.”

Perkins was arrested by Sabine Parish deputies on Oct. 22 before being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center the next day. He faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of obscenity, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Perkins was arrested with his wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, as the result of a criminal probe led by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was initiated following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography, Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

On Monday, Cynthia Perkins appeared before Judge Brenda Ricks and also waved her right to a time limit of bond being set but still retained her right for a bond hearing at a later time. Her bond was initially set at $500,000, while her husband’s was initially $1,675,000.

A former teacher, Perkins faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first-degree rape. She resigned from her position at Westside Junior High, where she taught English Language Arts, the day she was arrested.

Her next court appearance is Nov. 7.