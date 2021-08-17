LIVINGSTON -- The trial for Dennis Perkins, the former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sexual abuse case, won’t take place until next year, a judge ruled in court Tuesday.
Judge Erika Sledge, of 21st Judicial District Court, pushed the trial to May 9, 2022.
A pre-trial hearing will be held Dec. 9.
The new trial date signals the latest update in the case against Dennis and ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, who together face a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and later indicted together. They were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants until Sledge ruled in favor of a severance once new evidence showed Cynthia Perkins’ defense would be “antagonistic” toward Dennis Perkins.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
Earlier this summer, Sledge ruled that Dennis Perkins’ trial, which was originally set for July, could be postponed because his attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, was scheduled to represent a client in a murder trial in a different parish on the same day.
The trial date for Cynthia Perkins was also postponed, but it has not yet been rescheduled.
Dennis Perkins is a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Perkins is a former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High.
The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
