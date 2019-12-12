The Louisiana Department of Education’s most recent accountability report showed Livingston Parish schools once again improved their academic performance across the district. Those scores were bolstered significantly by a continued growth in the district’s cohort graduate rate, which measures the number of students who graduate on time, and its strength of diploma measurement, which accounts for credentials added to the diplomas awarded to students.
Students can strengthen their diplomas by attaining college credit and career certifications that advance their post-secondary education, training and employment desirability, allowing them to enter the workforce or advanced education fields more rapidly and at higher skill levels.
“We continue to identify ways to make our high schools more relevant and responsive to the expectations of today’s workforce as it relates to preparation at higher education institutions, advanced technical and industrial schools, and on-the-job entry positions. There are credentials our students can earn to accelerate their career choice,” Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said.
Curriculum Director Tracy McRae noted that Livingston Parish’s graduation rate is currently 87.4 percent – the highest ever for the district. The number of students who successfully matriculate through high school in four years has improved nearly 11 points from 76.2 percent in 2013.
At the same time, McRae noted that the district’s strength of diploma score jumped to 108.5 points, up from 90.5 points in 2013. The latest score represents an 18-point improvement is just six years. She said the state’s strength of diploma score includes a combined measurement of the district’s graduation rate, high-level college credit earned through Advanced Placement and CLEP testing, and CTE (Career & Technical Education) credentials, which indicate work readiness in many work fields.
McRae said the district saw a 7 percent increase in students earning advanced CTE credentials and a 10 percent increase in students earning high level college credit from 2018 to 2019.
“We have increased the rigor of our preparatory classes, but we’ve also increased our level of expectation among our teachers and our students,” McRae said. “We believe our success is largely dependent on everyone buying in to the curriculum and then taking advantage of the many opportunities available to them.”
Purvis noted that these strong numbers are proving to stand the rigor test at the next level. He said state reports show nearly 6 out of 10 of the district’s graduates enroll in a college or university each year. Of that number, 78 percent – or nearly 4 out of 5 – persist in their instruction for a second year.
“We want to continue to equip our students to be successful after graduation – in whatever they chose to do – that’s our goal at the end of the day,” Purvis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.