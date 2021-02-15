Officials have reported the first death related to the winter storm event that swept over Louisiana on Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Health is confirming the storm-related death of a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish resident who died after slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground.
The coroner has confirmed this death as storm related, the Department of Health said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards also announced the death on his social media feeds.
“Please, stay off the roads, heat your homes safely and heed the warnings of your local news and officials,” Edwards said.
Edwards will address the media regarding the ice storm at 5:30 p.m.
