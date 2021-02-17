Officials are reporting two additional deaths related to the winter storm event that has swept over Louisiana, bringing the statewide total to three.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old Lafayette Parish woman and a 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man in a statement Wednesday evening.
In the statement, officials said the woman died from exposure, while the man died after he slipped and fell into a pool, where he drowned.
The announcement comes two days after the Department of Health confirmed that a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish man died after slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground.
“These deaths have been confirmed by coroners to be storm-related,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
