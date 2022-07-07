The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first case of monkeypox, an infectious disease that has been detected in at least three dozen states.
The Louisiana resident who tested positive for monkeypox is from LDH Region 1, which covers Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, and St. Bernard parishes. In addition, an out-of-state resident visiting Louisiana also tested positive for monkeypox.
To protect the patients’ privacy, health officials said no further information would be shared about the cases.
Monkeypox is a viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks, state health officials said.
The illness has the potential to be serious, but State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said during a media briefing Thursday that it is “rarely fatal” and is “much milder” than its cousin, smallpox.
There have been no monkeypox-related deaths in the U.S. to date, Kanter said.
“Let’s be clear: This is not Ebola. This is not COVID,” Kanter said. “This is not expected to erupt into a worldwide pandemic that will affect our way of life. However, this is something we need to pay attention to.”
Since May, more than 600 monkeypox cases have been identified in 36 states. Globally, more than 7,200 cases have been reported from 54 countries, though officials said the case count “continues to rise daily.”
Kanter said it was “a matter of time” before Louisiana confirmed monkeypox. He also said there are “likely more” undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox in Louisiana than have been identified to date.
“I’m using the word ‘identified’ on purpose because this is not unexpected,” Kanter said. “The widely held belief is there is more monkeypox circulating in this country than has been identified.”
Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. It can also result in a rash — similar in look to pimples or blisters — that appears on the face, inside the mouth, or on other body parts.
The Department of Health said monkeypox spreads in different ways, though most often through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus.
It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact, including kissing, cuddling, or sex.
It is also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by eating meat or using products from an infected animal.
People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others, officials said.
The Department of Health is urging anyone with concerns that they have been exposed or infected to seek medical attention.
