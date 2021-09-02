As residents across south Louisiana deal with recovery from Hurricane Ida, heat still remains a problem.
The Louisiana Department of Health and National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for south Louisiana today, with a heat index expected to be over 100 degrees.
Local and state officials want to remind anyone who has to be in the heat, which includes a large swathe of the population due to power outages, to continue to hydrate especially if they are working.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting (passing out)
What to do if you feel the symptoms of heat exhaustion:
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen clothing
- Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
- Sip water
- Seek medical attention if you are vomiting, symptoms get worse or last longer than 1 hour, or if you pass out
