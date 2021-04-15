More than 1 million Louisiana residents have now completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the newest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,355,822, an increase of 100,522 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,035,070 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 68,705.
Based on the latest data, just over 22 percent of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents has been fully-vaccinated.
Louisiana confirmed 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three new deaths on Thursday. Officials are also reporting an increase of 292 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 13 to 338 statewide. Since dropping to 292 on April 5, hospitalizations have risen by 46.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 45 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 384,292 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 67,184 “probable” cases
-- 9,388 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 885 “probable” deaths
-- 6,752,273 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,355,822 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,035,070 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
