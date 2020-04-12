Louisiana exceeded 20,500 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, which have now led to approximately 2,084 hospital admissions and 840 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
The overall statewide case count reached 20,595, a comparatively slight jump of 581 new cases, according to the Department of Health. Tensas Parish reported its first case on Saturday, meaning that all 64 Louisiana parishes are now reporting at least one case.
The number of hospital admissions grew overnight by 17, while the number of COVID-19 patients in ventilators dropped to 458, a decrease of 12 from the previous day and a drop of 21 over the last 48 hours.
The number of reported fatalities rose by 34 over the last 24 hours, the lowest increase in the previous five days when at least 50 new deaths a day were being reported. Forty-eight parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The state has now exceeded 100,000 tests, completed through both the state labs and commercial labs. The statewide total now stands at 104,045 tests, with the vast majority of those tests (94 percent) being done in commercial labs.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a PSA on his social media platforms encouraging people to celebrate the holiday while continuing to follow mitigation measures that are in place.
He urged people to continue to stay at home and make sure they’re practicing social distancing and good hygiene and to also “find new and better ways to be connected.”
“If we will all continue to do this and just be patient, we will get through this sooner and in better shape,” Edwards said. “Then the day will come quicker when we can all be physically together and continue to celebrate as we normally do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.