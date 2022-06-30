State health officials are reporting a “much higher” number of mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, meaning there is “a greater risk” of the deadly virus spreading to humans.
The Louisiana Department of Health has received reports of West Nile virus present in more than 175 mosquito pools this year, higher than the 13 pools that tested positive at this time last year.
In the statement released Thursday, officials said “no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year so far,” but they urged the public “to take protective measures against mosquito bites.”
West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause illness in people and animals. While 80 percent of human cases are asymptomatic, many people can develop West Nile Fever, a flu-like illness that includes symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea or rashes.
Officials also warned that a small percentage of people infected with the Virus can develop a severe form of infection called West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease or West Nile Encephalitis, which can result in hospitalization and death.
Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks and carry the risk of death or permanent brain damage.
While anyone is at risk of developing severe disease, officials said individuals with pre-existing medical conditions and those who are over 60 years of age “are at a greater risk.”
The number of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease cases fluctuates each year due to many environmental factors and the weather, with previous case counts in Louisiana ranging between 4 and 204 cases each year.
“Now is the time to start protecting yourself from mosquito bites and eliminating mosquito breeding sites around your home,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter in a statement.
“We’re getting early warning signs from our Mosquito Abatement District samples across the state that West Nile Virus could result in higher case counts among humans this summer.”
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites include the following:
-- When outside, wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.
-- Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.
-- If also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.
-- To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting, and that all screens are free of holes.
The following measures will also work to protect your home from mosquitoes:
-- Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.
-- Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property that may collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.
-- Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. If a recycling container has holes on the sides, there is still room for the container to collect water for mosquitoes to breed, so holes should be added on the bottom if not already present.
-- Check and clean roof gutters routinely. Clogged gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.
-- Water gardens and ornamental pools can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate. Take steps to prevent stagnation, such as adding fish or aeration.
-- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left unattended by a family for a little as a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.
-- Contact local mosquito abatement districts to report problem mosquito areas.
