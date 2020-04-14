The novel coronavirus experienced its deadliest jump in Louisiana to date and has exceeded 1,000 reported fatalities statewide, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The reported statewide death toll rose by 129 on Tuesday — nearly double the previous largest single-day jump — and now stands at 1,013. Forty-eight out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including four in Livingston Parish.
The number of hospitalizations and people on ventilators dropped from the day before as the novel coronavirus reached a reported 21,518 positive cases, according to the Department of Health.
The number of reported hospitalizations dropped to 1,977 on Tuesday, a decrease of 157 from the day before, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 436, a decrease of 25 in one day.
The statewide case count increased by 502 overnight, the third straight day the Department of Health reported less than 600 new cases.
The state has now completed 118,422 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of more than 10,000 tests in one day. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about the COVID-19 crisis in a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
