The number of hospitalizations and people on ventilators rose from the day before as the novel coronavirus reached a reported 21,016 positive cases, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of reported hospitalizations rose to 2,134 on Monday, an increase of 50 from the day before. The number COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 461, an increase of three in one day.
The statewide case count increased by 421 overnight, the second straight day the Department of Health reported less than 600 new cases. Tensas Parish reported its first case on Saturday, meaning that all 64 Louisiana parishes are now reporting at least one case.
The number of reported fatalities rose by 44 over the 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 844. More than 45 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The state has exceeded 100,000 tests, completed through both the state labs and commercial labs. The statewide total now stands at 108,091 tests, with the vast majority of those tests (94 percent) being done in commercial labs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about the COVID-9 crisis in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. following a tour of storm damage at the Monroe Airport in Ouachita Parish.
