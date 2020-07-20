Louisiana reported more than 3,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with nearly half that total coming from a delay in results, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 3,186 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 94,892. According to officials, 1,583 of Monday’s reported cases were backlogged, with specimen collection dates between May 18 and July 13. The cases will be assigned to those dates on the LDH’s dashboard.
Health officials reported that 99 percent of Monday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 45 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 29 overnight to bring the total to 3,462 fatalities. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 39 overnight to reach 1,508 statewide. That marks the first time since May 5 that hospitalizations were above 1,500.
The number of patients on ventilators rose by 15 to 192, also the most since May 5.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,102,924 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 33,620 tests, which puts Mondays rate of positivity at 9.4 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Monday, the Department of Health began reporting “tests reported” without a breakdown of the total by between state and commercial labs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.