The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and patients on ventilators saw significant drops on Thursday as the statewide case count of the novel coronavirus exceeded 28,000 reported cases, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 1,601 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 28 from the previous day and 100 over the previous four days. The Department of Health is reporting 231 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of 13 in 24 hours.
The overall case count rose to 28,001 across the state, an increase of 341 from the previous day and lower than Wednesday’s increase (374). There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
However, the Department of Health reported 60 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,862. There have been 165 new deaths reported over the last three days, and all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
There have now been 161,309 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Edwards was one of a handful of governors granted a one-on-one meeting with the president.
During the conference, Edwards told Trump that Louisiana — which at one point led the world in the growth of new coronavirus infections relative to its population — has “turned the corner” in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
This week, Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
