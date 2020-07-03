Louisiana’s current surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus continued on Friday, when the Department of Health confirmed more than 1,700 new cases as hospitalizations continued their recent ascent.
As of Friday, health officials are now reporting a total of 63,289 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,728 from the previous day. That’s the sixth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 to reach 3,170 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by 12 overnight to reach 852. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 14 of the Department of Health’s last 17 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 310.
Ventilator usage also rose on Friday, increasing by two overnight to reach 93 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 784,142 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (37,397) or commercial labs (746,745). That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 10.3 percent off of 16,768 new tests, slightly worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health said it will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisianans to avoid large crowds during this weekend’s Independence Day celebrations.
