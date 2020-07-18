The Louisiana Department of Health will no longer update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays, according to an announcement.
No reason for the change was given.
“LDH has discontinued the daily update on Saturdays,” the announcement said.
Since the start of the outbreak, the Department of Health has typically updated its dashboard every day at noon, reporting new totals for cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and patients on ventilators.
Based on the announcement, the Department of Health will continue updating its dashboard Sunday-Friday.
As of Friday, the state was reporting more than 88,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, resulting in 3,399 deaths. The state was also reporting 1,413 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the most since May 7, and 161 patients on ventilators.
In Livingston Parish, there have been a confirmed 1,796 cases to date, leading to 42 deaths.
