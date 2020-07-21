The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is asking for the public’s help in a possible hit-and-run boating crash that occurred on Lake Maurepas over the weekend.
According to LDWF officials, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, when three people were bow fishing in a 16-foot bass boat in a bayou, near the southern end of Lake Maurepas.
Investigators believe a pontoon boat ran over the front end of the bass boat, tossing two people into the water. The pontoon boat reportedly kept going.
A fisherman was nearby to help them back into the boat. The family went to the hospital for injuries, but have since been released.
The pontoon boat investigators are looking for has some damage, according to LDWF, though there is no other description.
Wildlife and Fisheries is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Operation Game Thief at its toll-free, 24-hour line at 800-442-2511.
