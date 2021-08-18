Despite a graphic circulating online, people are not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to legally hunt in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is warning the public of a graphic using the LDWF logo that “erroneously” states the agency will not issue new hunting licenses to people who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
“This is not true,” LDWF officials said in a statement.
LDWF said it is investigating the source of the social media graphic and asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic “to ignore it and delete it when possible.”
