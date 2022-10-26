Authorities said they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a shooting in Springfield that sent a young girl to the hospital earlier this year.
Jaran Adams was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
This is the second shooting Adams has been connected with. He has since been transported to Tangipahoa Parish “on unrelated charges,” Ard said.
The sheriff said detectives began investigating two separate shootings in Springfield in May of this year. The first, which was described as “a drive-by shooting,” occurred on Pardue Road on May 9. That shooting was followed by another along the same stretch three days later, in which an 8-year-old girl was “struck once in the lower extremities.”
On Sept. 30, detectives linked Adams to the first shooting, thanks in large part to an analysis of evidence by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. For that shooting, Adams was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, Ard said at the time.
Evidence collected from the second shooting and analyzed by the LSP Crime Lab led to Adams’ most recent charges, Ard said.
“Those results - along with other evidence - tie Jaran Adams to this shooting incident,” Ard said.
