Authorities are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting at Movie Tavern in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center this weekend, but so far have been unable to find evidence.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to the local theater around 9 p.m. Saturday and fielded multiple reports from potential witnesses in the area.
LPSO deputies also canvassed the parking lot and have been “unable to locate any shell casings, projectiles or impact areas,” Ard said.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225- 344-STOP.
“We do take all reports seriously,” Ard said.
