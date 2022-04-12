Deputies respond to crash involving dump truck, train in Holden

First responders this morning were dispatched to a crash involving a dump truck and a train in Holden, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
There have been no major injuries nor derailment reported, deputies said. Details regarding the cause of the crash have not yet been released, nor how many people were involved.
Deputies are working with train officials to clear the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
"Stay alert out there," the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.