A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly firing gunshots after a fight inside a Denham Springs bar spilled over into the parking lot, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ravont'e Thomas, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 3 a.m. Friday on one charge of illegal use of a weapon, online booking records show. Thomas' bond was set at 10,000.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said dispatch received a call of gunshots in the parking lot of a bar located on Magnolia Beach Road around 1 a.m.
"Deputies learned several subjects got into a disturbance inside the bar," Ard said. "That disturbance then spilled out into the parking lot. Shots were fired. One was taken into custody."
There have been no reported injuries from the shooting, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.
