Deputies searching for gun thief, sheriff's office says

Authorities are asking the public to help identify and locate a person who recently stole "several guns" from a Denham Springs house.
The crime occurred around 9 a.m. on March 13 on Bonnie Bleu Drive in Denham Springs, according to detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. That area is located about two miles south of Interstate-12 just off of Highway 447.
According to authorities, a person was captured entering a residence there and takes several guns. The sheriff's office released still images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.
"Our detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word," detectives said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.