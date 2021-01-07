The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Springfield man wanted for multiple narcotics and weapons charges.
Tyler M. Decker, 29, is currently being sought by LPSO detectives. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Decker was last seen in the Heritage Lane area of Livingston Parish.
“If you spot him or know where he is, please call 911,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
People can also call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.