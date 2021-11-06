The Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy who left a K9 officer unattended in a unit over the summer, leading to the officer’s death from heat exhaustion, has been demoted, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

“In the incident involving the death of K-9 officer Ivar, the deputy was demoted resulting in a significant reduction in pay,” Ard said in a statement.

Ivar, a 5-year-old service dog, died from heat exhaustion on Aug. 20 after being "accidentally left in a K-9 vehicle." In his original statement, Ard said Ivar’s handler, who hasn’t been identified, was disciplined, though he didn't provide specifics until recently.

Through his spokesperson, Ard said the deputy responsible for Ivar was demoted out of the K9 division.