The spread of the novel coronvirus has caused economic stress, as unemployment rises throughout the country, businesses close temporarily (or all together), and some industries face pressures they've never before seen.
For instance - oil, which was facing international pressure downward, continued to plummet during COVID-19 and will produce negative effects for Louisiana for the near future.
However, despite uncertainty, spending continued - at least in Denham Springs, through their April financial reporting.
Sales tax collections are recorded roughly 30 days behind, so the city reported their collection numbers through that time in early June and, to the surprise of some city officials, Denham Springs was up 2.2% year-over-year.
The city runs on a July 1 - June 30 fiscal year.
Broken down, according to city treasurer Michelle Hood, the individual collection increases were as follows:
- General sales tax increased from $5,543,462 to $5,598,550, an increase of 1%
- Tax on vehicle sales in the current year is $272,048, as compared to last year’s $213,103, for an increase of 27.66%
- Sales tax in the Bass Pro district is $423,994 in the current year compared to $403,065 in the prior year, for an increase of 5.19%
- After minor adjustments for audits, Current year total sales tax is $6,285,760 compared to last year’s tax for the same period of $6,150,110, an increase of 2.2%
So, Mayor Gerard Landry said, if the city hits tough collection periods in May and June, they will have a built-in cushion to absorb "at least some of the blow." Those numbers will not be available until July and August, respectively.
UNPAID UTILITY BILLS
Denham will also be considering a change in their ordinance to allow for the collection of unpaid utility bills going back at least five years. The city will utilize a third party to contact individuals who are delinquent, and the third party fees will be paid by the customer.
According to Hood, the unpaid bills were as follows:
- 12/31/2017 (and before) - $493,775.00
- 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2019 - $128,735.96
- 01/01/2020 to 02/29/2020 - $6,220.51
The city council will first have to adopt an amended utility collection ordinance to allow the third party to act on it's behalf.
In 2018, total revenue for the debt collection industry was $11.5 billion, a decrease from $13.5 billion in 2013. Consumer debt grew to almost $14 trillion in 2019, an increase of nearly $2.3 trillion since the peak of the Great Recession in 2009. In 2010, U.S. businesses placed $150 billion in debt with collection agencies, and agencies were able to collect just $40 billion of that total. On delinquent debt, the industry averages a 20% collection rate, a decrease from 30% a few decades ago.
According to Mayor Landry, most of the delinquencies arise from renters who leave without paying their final months bill, but some are ongoing collection issues. Denham Springs offers water, sewer, and gas services to areas outside the city limits as far south as Juban Road, and as far north as Highway 16.
At one point in the past, the city had gas lines that ran down Old Hammond Highway, as far as Hammond Aire Shopping Center. Those have since been transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish.
