2019 was a big year for Livingston Parish real estate sales, surpassing the 2,000 homes sold mark and staying above the $200,000 average home price.
With 2020 came COVID-19, with a curb in economic activity - especially the service sector. With many places of business closed, or reduced in capacity, it was expected that many segments of the economy would take a hit, including real estate.
But, lower interest rates on mortgages left the door open for real estate sales and, as it turns out, the door was wide open.
2,429 detached, single-family homes sold in total in 2020. The detached, single-family home metric doesn’t include residences sold by owner, mobile homes, or people who rent homes or apartments; the detached, single-family home measuring stick only tracks homes which were sold by agents via the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), run through the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR).
And although it includes no other form of home purchase, the detached, single-family home number has increased since 2015, with but one dip. Here are those figures:
- 2015 – 1,754
- 2016 – 1,845
- 2017 – 1,933
- 2018 – 1,830
- 2019 – 2,005
- 2020 – 2,429
Average home value continues to increase, as well. Last year, at $203,861 average home price sold, the metric finally stayed above the $200,000 mark for the entire year, when considering all sales.
In 2020, that number was well surpassed again, with average sold price of $217,926. That translated into over $100 million more in real estate sales, year-over-year, for a total of $529,344,064. In 2019, roughly $408 million in total inventory was sold.
Those 2020 numbers, broken down by month, are:
- January - 145
- February - 137
- March - 163
- April - 188
- May - 161
- June - 251
- July - 246
- August - 209
- September - 253
- October - 248
- November - 196
- December - 222
Those are compared to the 2019 numbers, below:
- January - 96
- February - 132
- March - 163
- April - 164
- May - 199
- June - 191
- July - 212
- August - 190
- September - 183
- October - 184
- November - 138
- December - 153
12788 Hammack Road was the most expensive home sold in 2020. The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,784 square foot residence went for $236.52 per square foot, or $895,000.
