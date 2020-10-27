(The Center Square) – After President Donald Trump took office in 2017, he reversed a trend of steadily increasing environmental regulations.
Despite fewer regulations, emissions have declined, Lauren Clay, spokeswoman for the Texas Oil & Gas Association, told The Center Square.
“Thanks to expanded use of natural gas in power generation, energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. are near 20-year lows,” she said. “Methane emissions from oil and natural gas systems are down 23% during a time when production has almost doubled.”
The oil and natural gas industry supports a combination of science-based government regulations and industry initiatives to reduce emissions, she said.
The industry is currently in a slump because of reduced demand worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Low oil prices coupled with demand shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted oil and natural gas employment levels,” Clay said.
But the industry was successful in reducing methane emissions even when oil and natural gas production was increasing dramatically, Clay said.
“Innovations, pioneering technologies, efficiencies, and industry-led initiatives like the Texas Methane and Flaring Coalition have led to improved environmental performance and demonstrate the industry’s commitment to finding and implementing solutions to achieve climate progress,” she said. “Today, the oil and natural gas industry is producing energy in cleaner and more efficient ways than 10-15 years ago while producing more affordable and reliable energy to power our daily lives.”
The industry’s efforts include development of shale gas and development and investments in wind and solar technology that captures and stores carbon dioxide, Clay said.
In Texas, more than 40 oil and natural gas companies formed the Texas Methane and Flaring Coalition to reduce emissions and stop routine flaring.
Large oil and natural gas companies worldwide are part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative which invests about $7 billion annually on developing low-carbon solutions, Clay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.