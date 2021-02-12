The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly tried stealing an ATM from a local business.
On Thursday morning, two unidentified suspects — traveling in a stolen vehicle — targeted a store located in the 30,000 stretch of LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. Once there, they broke the front glass door and threw a tow strap over the ATM located inside with the intent of taking it with them, detectives said.
However, the strap slipped off, and the suspects then fled before later abandoning the stolen vehicle.
The suspects are believed to be driving a 2019 or 2020 model black/dark-colored Honda Pilot or Nissan Pathfinder.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
