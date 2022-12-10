Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in the Denham Springs area.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the 8,000 stretch of Magnolia Boulevard “in reference to shots fired.”
“While our investigation continues, we do know that there are no injuries,” Ard said. “We can also tell you that one round did hit a shed in the area.”
Ard said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
