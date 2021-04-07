The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the person or people who recently stole firearms, jewelry, tools, and an off-road vehicle from a Watson residence.
At this time, detectives do not know how many people were involved in the crime.
Sometime during the daylight hours of March 19, detectives said a suspect or suspects entered the victim’s home located on Springfield Road. Once inside, detectives said the suspect or suspects “stole several firearms, a large quantity of jewelry and multiple tools.”
The suspect or suspects then stole a 6x12 black Utility trailer and a 2017 Red Honda Rancher ATV, detectives said.
“Detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with the suspect(s),” read a social media post.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
