The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing purses belonging to the owners.
On March 10, LPSO deputies responded to a call that led them to a local church in the Albany area near the interstate. According to detectives, they had received a report of someone “breaking a vehicle window and stealing a purse - which held credit and debit cards.”
Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a vehicle “with a smashed window and purse stolen.”
Around the same time, the first victim received notification “of numerous charges to their bank account from stores in Satsuma and East Baton Rouge Parish.”
Detectives were able to collect still images taken by surveillance cameras at several stores. The photos show a man wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and possibly driving a red sedan.
“We are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the person in our photos,” detectives said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
