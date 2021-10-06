Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor is urging property owners affected by Hurricane Ida to reach out to his office if their homes or businesses suffered damage during the destructive storm to see if they qualify for tax breaks.
Taylor said this is a situation similar to that following August 2016, when most of Livingston Parish was wrecked by historic flooding.
Hurricane Ida hit the state Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful on record. A late shift east brought it straight through Livingston Parish, with the eye passing just outside the Town of Livingston.
The Assessor’s Office has been working since the day after Ida hit to assess damaged structures, which were most apparent on the east side of the parish. A flyover assessment wrapped up last week, Taylor said, but he added that more property owners need to bring proof of their damage before assessments can be completed — and reductions given.
“When you get on the east side of the parish from Livingston back, like Holden, Albany, Springfield, Maurepas, Head of Island, and French Settlement, there’s a lot of damage out there,” Taylor said. “These people deserve a reduction and they’re going to receive it.
“They need to call us and let us know so we can come see it. If somebody has pictures of their damage, bring them to us. Help us help you.”
Last month, Taylor spoke about the current predicament the parish faces in his annual presentation to the Livingston Parish Council’s “Board of Review,” in which he informs officials of the parish’s overall property value.
Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing flood recovery, the overall taxable value in Livingston Parish went up from the year before, increasing by $20 million to roughly $503 million in 2021.
But Taylor warned council members that those numbers will likely change once his office completes their assessment of damaged property from Ida. He reiterated that position during a recent phone interview with The News.
“If somebody walks in the door and has a $240,000 home and had $140,000 worth of damage, they’re getting a $140,000 reduction,” Taylor said. “The districts are going to have to live within their means because these people are trying to repair, and it’s just the right thing to do.”
Taylor is urging anyone who suffered damage to their home or business to reach out to the Assessor’s Office at (225) 686-7278. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but Taylor said people can schedule appointments on Fridays and Saturdays if needed.
“If anybody needs to see us on a Friday or Saturday, we will accommodate,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to get to everybody because people are going through enough. Some don’t have electricity or internet, so we need to make this process as easy as we can for them. We want to help.”
The Assessor’s Office faced a similar situation following historic flooding in August 2016, when between 75 and 80 percent of the structures across Livingston Parish were damaged.
Instead of giving a giant one-year reduction to help property owners, the Assessor’s Office spread out an 85-percent reduction over four years: Taylor said owners of flood-damaged property in Livingston Parish received a reduction of 20 percent in assessed value for 2016, a 25-percent decrease in 2017, and 20-percent decreases in 2018 and 2019.
But Taylor said reductions will be different for Ida.
“Because the flood impacted everybody in the parish, we knew that we could not in any way give a maximum reduction, so we had to spread it out over several years,” he said. “I’m not doing that with this storm. I am giving 100 percent reductions for the damage that somebody has.”
Taylor noted that his job ”is to make sure that you have a fair assessment,” which is why he wants people to call his office if their home or business suffered damage.
“When I look at that house, I have to put a fair value on that house, and a fair value will be the value minus the damage,” Taylor said. “That’s what people need to understand. If you want to come in and discuss it with us, come in or call us. We want to help you.”
