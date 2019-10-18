(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Traveling is something that most people are excited about, and choosing a location for your next vacation should be easy because the world is filled with beautiful places waiting for you to explore. If you are considering going to Angola, then you should know that most people need to obtain a visa in advance. Fortunately, Angola adopted the electronic visa system in 2018, and as a result, the citizens of 59 countries can apply for an Angola eVisa online. US citizens count themselves among them, meaning that you can avoid a trip to the embassy when planning your trip to Angola.
How does it work?
Getting an electronic visa is easy. When it comes to the Angola eVisa, however, there are a few things you should know about how it works. What is important to remember is that the online application process does not end up in a visa per se. Once your online application is granted, you do not receive a document that automatically allows you to cross the Angolan borders. Instead, you are sent a pre-visa or pre-approval. It will enable you to board a flight, and as soon as you reach your destination, a visa on arrival is issued based on that pre-visa.
What are the requirements?
As you may very well, one of the first things that are on an applicant’s mind is the list of requirements for the application process. It is only natural since you cannot move forward unless you have everything necessary for the whole operation. As far as the Angola eVisa is concerned, that list is not very long, but it is not short either. Even so, there is nothing on it that may be perceived as challenging to obtain.
First and foremost, you will need a passport. According to Angola’s visa policy, the passport has to maintain its validity for at least another year from the date of arrival in Angola and have at least 4 blank pages available for stamping. Taking a quick look at your existing passport is mandatory. Or perhaps you need a new passport altogether.
You also need to produce proof of accommodation. It is important for the Angolan officials to know that you have a place to stay during your trip. In this case, you are free to present a hotel booking confirmation or a document written by your friends or family stating that you have a place to stay.
Means of sustenance is also required. The visa policy of Angola requires all visitors to have at least $200 per day for the entire stay. The return flight ticket you need stands as proof that you are not going to stay more than your visa allows.
Lastly, before you take your trip to Angola, you must go to the hospital and get vaccinated against Yellow Fever. Due to some outbreaks in the area, all visitors must be inoculated. You will need to have an International Certificate of Vaccination against Yellow Fever when you enter Angola.
So, if you did not know that you can travel to Angola with an eVisa, now you know. The simplified procedure comes in handy since nobody likes standing in line at consulates. It makes things so much easier. Now, if you decide that you want to go to Angola and take advantage of its electronic visa system, all you have to do is find an online visa service and fill in an online application form. The document arrives in just a few days, and your effort in the entire ordeal is close to non-existent.
