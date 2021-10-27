A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Springfield to help survivors affected by Hurricane Ida, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Survivors can meet with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and have their questions answered about federal disaster aid.
The center is being held at AMVETS Post 68, located at 26890 Hwy. 42 in Springfield. The center will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. It will be closed on Sunday.
For other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA.gov/DRC for a complete list of DRCs open in Louisiana.
All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
