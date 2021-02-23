A cold morning started off hot for two fire houses Tuesday morning.
Fire Protection District 5 and City of Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, February 23. The combined effort subdued the blaze by about 8:45 a.m.
Details were light as of 9 a.m., but according to eye witness accounts and photographs the home was a total loss.
Deputies from the State Fire Marshal's were reported on scene to determine the cause of the fire, and will release their report at a later date.
Early indications showed no serious injuries as a result of the fire.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.
