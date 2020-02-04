LIVINGSTON -- In a letter submitted to the Attorney General's Office (AG) on Monday, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux formally recused his office from proceedings against Melanie B. Curtin, the third suspect to be arrested in an ongoing child pornography investigation.
Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison early Saturday morning before being transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where she was charged with one count of first degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set Curtin’s bond at $350,000 and also added GPS monitoring as a condition of bail should she make bond.
Curtin was arrested for her alleged involvement with Dennis Perkins, a forming high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s lieutenant, and Cynthia Perkins, a former middle school teacher. The two are at the center of an investigation of crimes against children.
In October, Perrilloux also recused his office from proceedings against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, who were arrested after a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation was initiated following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography, Attorney General Jeff Landry said at the time.
A grand jury indicted Dennis and Cynthia Perkins on a total of 150 counts, including producing and possession of child pornography, rape, obscenity, video voyeurism, attempted rape, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, mingling of harmful substances, and sexually abusing an animal.
The grand jury’s report listed four total victims — Juvenile Victim 1, Juvenile Victim 2, Adult Victim 1, Adult Victim 2 — in its findings, with the alleged crimes going back as far as November 2014 through July 2019.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, who have both entered pleas of “not guilty,” could face multiple life sentences and up to 6,000 years in prison. The two are scheduled to appear in court on March 6.
Landry encouraged anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing, Landry said.
“As noted multiple times before: this matter is a very serious, ongoing investigation; and we will not make any comments that may jeopardize a successful prosecution of the crimes,” Landry said in a press release.
