Mighty Moms co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick aren’t much for watching the news, but observant friends and family had their backs when local TV news announced that Joe Burrow’s 'Do Good Foundation' would be expanding grant eligibility to the greater Baton Rouge area. Both ladies were flooded with calls and messages urging them to apply for the grants being awarded to address food insecurity in children, the core mission of their growing organization whose impact is being felt throughout the parish.
The co-founders worked with grant writer and fellow Mighty Moms volunteer Cindy Elliot to submit an application and waited patiently for the June 30th deadline to find out if they would receive any funding. The date came and went with no word, but the Mighty Moms team soon discovered that the 'Do Good Foundation' would need an additional month to make their decision due to the overwhelming response of 130+ applicants.
Summer fun and vacations continued and the ladies waited patiently to hear the decision of the Foundation. As summer drew to a close with still no word, tragedy struck when Birdsong’s beloved father passed away unexpectedly. The concerns of the outside world fell away as Dawn and her family dealt with the heartbreak of losing their loved one.
But as the family picked up the pieces, the long awaited decision from the Foundation finally arrived. Birdsong was at her late father’s home helping to clean when she received the email informing Mighty Moms they had been awarded the grant. Her still fresh grief was mixed with the joy of finally receiving word that the organization’s grant application had been successful. “I knew he would have been so proud and excited,” Birdsong said of her father.
The 'Do Good Foundation' grant awarded Mighty Moms totals $50,000 and will be used to improve Mighty Moms' 'Feeding Young Minds' program. This innovative outreach consists of family meal kit boxes that provide recipients with the ingredients and instructions to cook four meals at home along with a magnet with a QR code that links to the Mighty Mom’s YouTube channel. The channel stars Birdsong and McCormick providing the viewer hands on guidance on how to make each meal in the kit a success. Mighty Moms hopes that the meal kits not only provide the students with a nutritious meal in the short term, but with long term cooking and shopping skills that will continue to help them as they grow and move into adulthood.
To find out more about Mighty Moms and the difference they are making in Livingston Parish, visit their website at mightymomsgo.org. For more information on the Joe Burrow Foundation, visit their website at joeburrow.org
