DENHAM SPRINGS -- Joe Ryan looked everywhere, but he couldn’t find his powerlifter.
Remy Hidalgo, then a freshman on the Denham Springs High powerlifting team, was just a few competitors from his turn and should’ve been on the mat warming up. But at the moment, he was nowhere to be found.
Eventually, a scrambling Ryan looked to the stands, and to his astonishment, he found what he was looking for.
But he was blown away at what he saw.
There was Hidalgo — not in his gear, not warming up, but chatting away with friends, not a care in the world. Once Ryan got Hidalgo’s attention, the teenager made a last-minute sprint from the stands down to the floor, quickly threw on his gear, and hit the mat just in time for his turn.
Ryan let his powerlifter have it shortly after.
“He got a good chewing out for that,” Ryan recalled with a laugh. “But it just shows the kind of kid he was. He never met a stranger and just loved people.”
Stories of Hidalgo’s “charismatic,” “infectious,” and lovable” personality have circulated in the community since his tragic passing on Friday, Sept. 18.
His death, which came a few days after he suffered a heat stroke in football practice, has touched people in Livingston Parish and throughout the state, with many sending their thoughts and prayers to his hometown of Denham Springs.
Hidalgo was 16 when he passed, leaving behind a host of family members, friends, and a community that has showered his survivors with donations, well-wishes, and words of encouragement since the teenager collapsed near the end of practice on Sept. 15.
Hidalgo’s other family — the Denham Springs High football team — took to the field Thursday night for a scrimmage, its first game-like action since the loss of their brother. The scrimmage against Woodlawn drew a few hundred people, with many wearing purple T-shirts that read “We play for Remy” or purple wristbands with the phrase “Fly High 77,” a nod to his jersey number.
On the field, Hidalgo’s presence was apparent throughout the scrimmage, which began with a moment of silence that spread a hush over the entire stadium. The Yellow Jackets broke every huddle with a shout of “Remy,” and players hit the field carrying a purple flag emblazoned with his jersey number in large gold print.
On the sideline, the offensive line — Hidalgo’s position group on the football team — sat in fold-out chairs in between series to break down the game. But one chair sat empty the entire night, except for the white No. 77 jersey spread across the top.
Both teams gathered in a large circle after the game, with Woodlawn coach and former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall sharing his thoughts with DSHS coach Brett Beard and the Yellow Jackets.
Though Thursday’s scrimmage won’t count in any meaningful way in the record books, its impact carried more meaning than any win or loss. For a team dealing with tragedy, it served as the start of off what promises to be an emotional season — and one that carries “a new purpose,” Ryan said.
“We’re doing it for him,” said Ryan, Hidalgo’s offensive line coach on the football team in addition to being his powerlifting coach. “If there was a mantra this season, it’s, ‘Do it for Remy.’
“The kid just loved football,” Ryan continued. “He lived, breathed, ate, and slept football. It’s important to just play in his honor and show the love he had. We want to have that same love and be the guys that Remy was.”
The Livingston Parish community has rallied behind Remy’s family, especially his parents, Kerry Hidalgo and Ashley Roberson, since news broke of his passing early last Friday morning.
Several schools have held free dress days to raise money for his loved ones, and businesses have displayed his jersey number and name throughout town in addition to making their own donations.
A group of fathers, known as “Dads of Denham,” organized a candlelight vigil the Saturday after his passing, one that drew 1,000 people to Yellow Jacket Stadium. The group has also helped organize blood drives in Remy’s honor and teamed with local vendors to create the Remy-themed T-shirts and wristbands.
Proceeds from the T-shirt and wristband sales will go to helping Remy’s family pay for medical expenses, and the leftovers will be used for a scholarship in his name.
Eddie Rushing, of Dads of Denham, said the group consists of football team fathers and was formed about three months ago “to bring the community together.”
But that mission has gained new meaning — and greater importance — over the last couple of weeks as the community tries to heal from losing one of its own much too soon.
“We’re all mourning and hurting, but we’re all ready for [Thursday],” said Rushing, whose son Hunter was best friends with Remy. “Remy’s with us, and we’re ready to play for Remy. We’re ready to put into motion what every child — what Remy — worked for all summer long, and now they have an extra push behind them.”
Rushing and other “Dads” arrived on campus at 10 a.m. on Thursday — more than seven hours before kickoff — to cook up 300 plates of jambalaya, another fundraiser for the Hidalgo family.
One of the dads who joined, sitting in a chair under one of the two tents, was Remy’s grandfather Ivy Hidalgo, who seemed overjoyed to talk about his beloved grandson.
Ivy fondly recalled the confidence Remy had in his football team — “He would always say, ‘This team is going to state. I know we are’” — and driving Remy to workouts before the teenager got his driver’s license.
He also recalled picking Remy up from school as a youngster and watching him until his parents got off from work, “every day, from kindergarten all the way up.”
With tears swelling in his eyes, Ivy thanked the community for its support of the family, saying it has surpassed anything they could’ve expected.
“The community’s response is way beyond anything we thought possible,” Ivy said. “I’m just so glad that he touched so many people. He was just a big teddy bear who loved people.”
Ryan, who coached Remy since he was in eighth grade, echoed those sentiments, saying, “The kid was very charismatic... had a personality like no other ... a smile that brightened up a room ... and was goofy as all get out.”
Ryan recalled Remy’s attitude in the weight room and on the football field, describing him as “a great teammate” who was always willing to help when it was needed.
On the powerlifting team, Ryan said Remy would help people put on their gear, volunteer to work meets when he wasn’t competing, help spot people, and load up weights. Remy would even keep an eye on Ryan’s children when they came around, just a big kid playing with the little kids.
Remy brought that same attitude to the football field, helping teammates learn the playbook, encouraging them during grueling summer practices, and always staying upbeat and positive.
“He’d give you the shirt off his back and do anything for you,” Ryan said.
It was an emotional scrimmage for the Yellow Jackets, who were led onto the field by Hunter Rushing carrying the flag with Remy’s number. The team made the 100-yard dash down the field before stopping in front of a frenzied student section, which chanted Remy’s name as Hunter waved the flag.
After the game, Hunter admitted to feeling some pressure bearing the flag honoring his best friend, but in a good way.
“It just felt great to carry his name on, because you know he’s always going to be there on that 50-yard line, where he wanted to be,” Hunter said. “If he was back here today, he’d still be on this field.”
The support didn’t only come from the Denham Springs faithful — it came from their opponents, too.
Erica Landry and Precious Collins, members of the Woodlawn High School Boosters, presented Remy’s parents with donations that were collected by parents at Woodlawn. They also gave the football team “sympathy cards” that were signed by the Panther football players.
The gesture came two days after the Scotlandville football team visited the Yellow Jackets at practice to pray with the team.
“This isn’t about football — this is parents being parents,” Landry said. “We can’t imagine what they’re going through.”
Beard, in his first season leading the Yellow Jackets, described the entire night as “special,” saying he “couldn’t be more proud of the community… the school… admin, teachers, students and our football program and football players for the way they’ve handled this tragedy, the way they’ve leaned on each other and held each other and fought for each other and with each other though this.”
“It shows a lot of strength,” he said. “It’s just a beautiful thing to see the good in all the things we're going through in the world today. It’s good to see good people come through and fight through such a tragedy and ride the ups and downs and be successful.”
A celebration of life service will be held for Remy starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Rev. Ryan Frith, of Healing Place Church in Denham Springs, will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Denham Springs High School football team.
