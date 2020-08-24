Even though Tropical Storm Marco has weakened, Tropical Storm Laura is still projected to be a “very significant” hurricane when it reaches Louisiana sometime Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Edwards spoke to reporters during a press conference Monday morning, hours after the National Hurricane Center downgraded Marco to a tropical storm.
Though there will be some storm surge related to Marco along the southern part of the state, Edwards said the impacts from Marco will “not be as significant as originally forecasted, and that is a good thing.”
Hurricane watches and warnings related to Marco have ended in Louisiana, including in metro New Orleans. However, the area remains under a tropical storm warning.
“The forecast this morning for Marco is markedly different from yesterday afternoon,” Edwards said. “If that holds up, we’re gonna coach a big break.”
Despite Marco weakening, Edwards said the current forecast remains the same for Laura: It is “focused intently” on Louisiana and is expected to be a strong Category 2 storm when it makes landfall, akin to Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“If I’ve got a message for people, [it’s] ‘don’t assume that Laura will do us a similar favor,’” Edwards said. “The forecast for Laura remains as [Sunday]. It’ll be a very significant storm.”
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Marco was 55 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River moving at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was continuing to produce “heavy rainfall and gusty winds” along portions of the northern gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Steady weakening for Marco is forecast, and it is expected to drop to a tropical depression tonight.
In another 10 a.m. advisory, Laura was about 65 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, a small resort island off the southern coast of Cuba, moving 20 mph with winds up to 60 mph. Laura is expected to slow over the next day or so and turn toward the northwest by Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba Monday afternoon, cross western Cuba in the evening, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.
Laura is then predicted to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.
Strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, with additional strengthening forecast on Wednesday, weather experts said. Tropical-storm-force winds may extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.
Edwards said Laura is expected to be a “very strong” Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday night in southwest Louisiana around Morgan City, adding that weather experts believe it may “come in a little stronger than that.”
“Right now, they don’t see any similar weather conditions that would disrupt the storm when it gets in the gulf,” Edwards said. “The water is warm and will fuel the storm, and they expect it to strengthen in a short period of time.”
Edwards encouraged people to not get fixated on the central track, saying that “one-third of the time the storm makes landfall outside the cone. He said impacts will be felt outside of the cone regardless, with hurricane-force winds reaching central Louisiana.
“The good news is we’re not gonna have two hurricanes and a short window of time to do search and rescue,” Edwards said. “The other good news is we have more time to focus on Laura before it has major impacts on the state.”
