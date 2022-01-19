Twenty-one road-improvement projects around the state were let on Jan. 19, including two in Livingston Parish that exceed $17 million, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
All told, 16 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $60.7 million, DOTD said in a statement.
In Livingston Parish, the projects’ low bids totaled $17,071,271.72, with the majority going to the long-awaited Cook Road Extension.
“We welcome the new year with quite a few overlay improvements throughout the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, in a statement. “One notable project let this month is a new four-lane divided roadway to extend Cook Road from LA 16 to Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
“This new road will make access to the busy Juban Crossing shopping center much easier for motorists coming from the west and will eliminate the need for them to use I-12.”
The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Interstate-12 at LA 1032 (Denham Springs area)
Work: Overpass girder repair
Low bid: $562,999.45
Cook Road (Denham Springs area)
Work: Improvements to Cook Road, including new four-lane roadway and bridge to extend roadway from LA 16 to Juban Crossing
Price: $16,508,272.27
