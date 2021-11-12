Twenty road-improvement projects around the state were let on Nov. 10, including two in Livingston Parish that exceed $8.1 million, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
All told, 18 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $198.2 million, DOTD said in a statement.
In Livingston Parish, the projects’ low bids totaled $8,153,971.96.
The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Sims Road in Livingston Parish (Watson area)
Work: Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage
Low bid: $3,683,740.26
LA 441 between U.S. 190 and LA 442 in Livingston Parish (Holden/Albany area)
Work: Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage
Price: $4,470,231.70
