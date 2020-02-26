Alternating nightly lane closures on I-12 Eastbound at LA 1032 and LA 3002 overpasses are scheduled as follows, weather permitting, while crews perform bridge joint repair operations. One lane will remain open at all times.
I-12 EB (LA 1032 Overpass)
- Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 9:00 PM through 8:00 AM, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
- Saturday, Febr. 29, 2020 9:00 PM through 8:00 AM, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
- Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 9:00 PM through 5:00 AM, Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
I-12 EB (LA 3002 Overpass)
- Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 9:00 PM through 8:00 AM, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
- Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 9:00 PM through 8:00 AM, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
- Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 9:00 PM through 5:00 AM, Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
The following are alternative routes to avoid the work zone:
- Motorists traveling I-12 east at LA 1032 may take LA 3245 north to US 190, then east to LA 3002, then south to re-intersect I-12.
- Motorists traveling I-12 east at LA 3002 may take LA 3245 north to US 190, then east to LA 1026, then south to re-intersect I-12.
DOTD appreciates driver's patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
